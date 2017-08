Nov 9 (Reuters) - Media General Inc :

* Media general - qtrly net local revenues, which include net local advertising revenues and retransmission consent fees, increased 18% to $249 million

* Media general, inc. Announces record third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 17 percent to $377 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S