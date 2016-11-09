FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunopta to close juice processing, packaging facility in San Bernardino, CA
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sunopta to close juice processing, packaging facility in San Bernardino, CA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :

* Sunopta Inc says continues to believe it has ability to achieve its mid-term targets, in time frame provided, as furnished in April 2016

* Sunopta -in order to support efforts to meet or exceed mid-term targets, co, together with Oaktree, continued to make progress on its value creation plan

* Sunopta Inc says has announced intention to close its juice processing and packaging facility in San Bernardino, CA

* Sunopta Inc says continues to review its product offerings and is focused on simplifying portfolio

* Sunopta -will invest in areas where it has a structural advantage and will assess impact of exiting product lines where Sunopta is not effectively positioned

* Sunopta Inc says plans to engage third party support in manufacturing, procurement and logistics to enhance quality and capture savings

* Sunopta Inc says sales efforts will be reorganized by channel, rather than geography

* Sunopta -revenue negatively impacted by about $5.0 million in Q3 due to recall of certain sunflower products and fire at third party contract manufacturing facility

* Sunopta announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $348.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $360.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

