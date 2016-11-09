BRIEF-The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wendys Co

* The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.4 percent at North America system restaurants in Q3 of 2016

* Sees fy 2016 same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.5 percent for North America system

* Wendys co says announces intent to enter into accelerated share repurchase transaction for $150 million

* Wendys co says board of directors authorizes 8-percent increase in quarterly dividend rate

* Sees fy 2016 restaurant margin of approximately 19.0 percent at North America company-operated restaurants

* Wendys co says increase in quarterly dividend rate, from 6 cents per share to 6.5 cents per share

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $145 million

* Continues to expect to achieve adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent by end of 2020

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $364 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.40 to $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: