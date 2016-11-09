FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wendys Co

* The Wendy's Company reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.4 percent at North America system restaurants in Q3 of 2016

* Sees fy 2016 same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.5 percent for North America system

* Wendys co says announces intent to enter into accelerated share repurchase transaction for $150 million

* Wendys co says board of directors authorizes 8-percent increase in quarterly dividend rate

* Sees fy 2016 restaurant margin of approximately 19.0 percent at North America company-operated restaurants

* Wendys co says increase in quarterly dividend rate, from 6 cents per share to 6.5 cents per share

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $145 million

* Continues to expect to achieve adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent by end of 2020

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $364 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.40 to $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.