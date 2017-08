Nov 9 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $50 million to $54 million

* Q3 revenue rose 33 percent to $50.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $170 million to $175 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: