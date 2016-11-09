BRIEF-Lumos Networks Corp. reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lumos Networks Corp

* Lumos Networks Corp- For full year 2016 company sees adjusted EBITDA of $93 million to $96 million and capital expenditures of $85 million to $95 million

* FY2016 revenue view $208.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says UBS Investment Bank hired to explore strategic alternatives for company's regulated business

* Lumos Networks Corp. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $51.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $206 million to $210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: