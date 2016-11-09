FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Veritiv reports Q3 EPS $0.34
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Veritiv reports Q3 EPS $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Veritiv Corp

* Veritiv reaffirms upper end of full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Reaffirming upper end of our full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

* Veritiv anticipate improved margins and adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of 2016 compared to prior year's Q4

* Veritiv announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

