10 months ago
BRIEF-Tel-Instrument electronics Q2 earnings $0.08/shr
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tel-Instrument electronics Q2 earnings $0.08/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp reports net income of $272,000 or $0.08 per basic share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue fell 25.6 percent to $5.08 million

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - expect litigation related to BCA to be concluded by end of this fiscal year

* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - With respect to motion to dismiss filed in late August, we have not yet received a decision from court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
