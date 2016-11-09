BRIEF-RGP hires Michael Carberry as managing director, Carolinas
RGP hires Michael Carberry as managing director, carolinas
Nov 9 Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp reports net income of $272,000 or $0.08 per basic share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 revenue fell 25.6 percent to $5.08 million
* Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - expect litigation related to BCA to be concluded by end of this fiscal year
Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - expect litigation related to BCA to be concluded by end of this fiscal year

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp - With respect to motion to dismiss filed in late August, we have not yet received a decision from court
* Xoma reports third quarter 2016 achievements and financial results
MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 Mexico's peso remained under pressure on Wednesday morning, weakening past 20 pesos per dollar after Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential election win, but local authorities held off announcing any immediate mitigating economic measures.