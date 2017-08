Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mei Pharma Inc

* MEI Pharma reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* MEI Pharma Inc qtrly total revenue $1.1 million

* MEI Pharma - Believes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments as of Sept. 30 to be sufficient to fund operations through at least calendar year 2017