10 months ago
November 9, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China XD Plastics Q3 earnings $0.31/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Co Ltd

* Specialty chemical company China XD Plastics announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue rose 38.8 percent to $332 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - Reiterates fiscal 2016 guidance of revenue between $1.0 - $1.1 billion and net income between $100 - $110 million

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd qtrly total volume shipped was 108,633 metric tons, up 33 percent YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
