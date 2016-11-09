BRIEF-United-Guardian Q3 EPS $0.20

Nov 9 (Reuters) - United-guardian Inc
* Q3 sales fell 4.5 percent to $3.458 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* United-Guardian inc - "our sales for year are still lagging behind last year's nine-month sales due to an overstock situation in china"
* United-Guardian inc - "we expect resumption of sales into china to continue, and anticipate that sales of renacidin will also increase"
* United-Guardian reports strong third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: