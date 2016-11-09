FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kite Pharma reports Q3 loss per share of $1.49
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kite Pharma reports Q3 loss per share of $1.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $1.10 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $1.49

* Q3 revenue $7.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* plans to initiate a rolling submission of biologics license application for KTE-C19 with FDA in December 2016

* potential approval and commercial launch of KTE-C19 expected in 2017

* cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities as of Sept 30, to be sufficient to fund current operations through first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.