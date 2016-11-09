FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Critical Control announces Q3 financial results
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Critical Control announces Q3 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Critical Control Energy Services Corp

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says generated net earnings of $0.3 million in Q3, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in comparative period

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says expects recurring revenue from its services division to continue being impacted for remainder of 2016

* Critical Control Energy Services - Impact of reorganization changes are "evident" in results in Q3 2016, expected to improve results further in 2017

* Critical Control announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 20.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
