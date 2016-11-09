BRIEF-Critical Control announces Q3 financial results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Critical Control Energy Services Corp

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says generated net earnings of $0.3 million in Q3, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in comparative period

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp says expects recurring revenue from its services division to continue being impacted for remainder of 2016

* Critical Control Energy Services - Impact of reorganization changes are "evident" in results in Q3 2016, expected to improve results further in 2017

* Critical Control announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 20.2 percent