BRIEF-Virgin America reports Oct load factor 84.4 pct, up 2.1 points
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
Nov 9 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals -patheon manufacturing services llc is now an fda approved drug product manufacturer of auryxia
* Keryx biopharmaceuticals announces u.s. Fda approval of second contract manufacturer for auryxia (ferric citrate) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
* But Mexican-exposed, renewable energy stocks under pressure
Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc elevated 84 employees on Wednesday to its prestigious partner class.