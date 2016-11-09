FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-High Liner Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
November 9, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-High Liner Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc :

* Company increases quarterly dividend by 7.7%

* Qtrly dividend of CAD$0.14 per share represents 7.7% increase from CAD$0.13 per share quarterly dividend paid on September 15, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* High Liner Foods Inc qtrly sales as reported decreased by $9.3 million, or 3.9%, to $230.8 million compared to $240.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* "Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in gross profit and adjusted ebitda to continue in Q4 of 2016"

* Expect sales volume trend to improve in Q4

* "Continue to believe will be a minimum of $20 million in annual costs savings on a run-rate basis, to be achieved by end of 2016"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
