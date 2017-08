Nov 9 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd :

* Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports first quarter results

* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.23

* Qtrly revenue $34.6 million versus $36.4 million

* In total, quarterly shipment volume and value were lower when compared with same period last year

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: