BRIEF-Calian Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd :

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45

* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to C$68.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share C$1.70 to C$2.00

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect revenues for fiscal 2017 to be in range of $270 million to $290 million

* FY2017 revenue view C$283.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at September 30, 2016 was $488 million versus $442 million reported at September 30, 2015

* Calian reports fourth quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: