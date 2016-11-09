BRIEF-Virgin America reports Oct load factor 84.4 pct, up 2.1 points
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
Nov 9 Accenture PLC :
* Accenture acquires Nashco Consulting Ltd., expanding ServiceNow capabilities in North America
* Nashco will become part of Accenture's global ServiceNow practice and will significantly bolster practice certifications in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Mexican-exposed, renewable energy stocks under pressure
Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc elevated 84 employees on Wednesday to its prestigious partner class.