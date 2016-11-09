FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Weatherford announces appointment of Krishna Shivram as interim CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Weatherford announces appointment of Krishna Shivram as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Weatherford International plc :

* Departure of Bernard J. Duroc-Danner, Chairman of Board, President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately

* Weatherford international plc says krishna shivram will lead company as interim chief executive office

* Krishna Shivram will lead company as interim Chief Executive Officer

* Robert Rayne, current Vice Chairman of Board, will serve as Chairman of Board

* Weatherford International plc says Krishna Shivram will continue as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until a new CFO is named in coming days

* Weatherford announces Chairman and Chief Executive Officer departure and appointment of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.