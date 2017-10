Nov 10 (Reuters) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd :

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd says estimated 2016 net capital expenditures, excluding gordondale acquisition $145 million

* Says estimated 2017 annual average production 70,000 - 74,000 boe/d

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces 2016 third quarter results, 2021 five year plan and adoption of quarterly dividend policy

* Q3 loss per share C$0.01

* Q3 loss per share C$0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S