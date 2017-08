Nov 10 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc :

* Announced that Eyal Harari has been appointed as chief executive officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Cyberisk

* Effective Nov. 14, 2016, Harari will replace Yoram Golandsky

* Finjan Holdings appoints Eyal Harari to lead advisory services firm, Cyberisk, as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: