10 months ago
BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics announces crude oil joint venture with Exxonmobil
November 9, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics announces crude oil joint venture with Exxonmobil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - "expect to achieve significantly greater long-term accretion as domestic crude oil production grows over time"

* Upon closing, ownership in Permian express partners llc will be approximately 85 pct SXL and 15 pct XOM

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Exxonmobil will contribute: its longview to Louisiana and Pegasus pipelines

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - will contribute its Permian Express 1, Permian Express 2 and Permian Longview and Louisiana access pipelines

* Sunoco Logistics Partners-Exxonmobil will contribute hawkins gathering system; idle pipeline in southern Oklahoma; and its Patoka, Illinois, terminal

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - concurrent with transaction, Exxonmobil and affiliates will enter into a preferred provider agreement with joint venture

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp - Sunoco Logistics will be majority owner and operator of joint-venture's assets

* Sunoco Logistics Partners-strategic JV with Exxonmobil in which co will form Permian Express Partners to combine some key crude oil logistics assets

* Sunoco Logistics announces strategic crude oil joint venture with Exxonmobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

