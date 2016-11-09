FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ZELTIQ Aesthetics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ZELTIQ Aesthetics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of 7% to 9%

* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin of approximately 70% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of approximately 68%

* FY2016 revenue view $346.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ZELTIQ announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $95.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $350 million to $352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.