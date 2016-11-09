BRIEF-ZELTIQ Aesthetics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of 7% to 9%

* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin of approximately 70% of total revenue, compared to prior guidance of approximately 68%

* FY2016 revenue view $346.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ZELTIQ announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $95.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $350 million to $352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: