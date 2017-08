Nov 9 (Reuters) - Synutra International Inc :

* Synutra International- adjusting fiscal 2017 sales outlook from previously announced $450 to $500 million to total net sales of between $400 and $450 million

* Synutra reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 sales fell 5.3 percent to $82.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: