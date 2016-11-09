FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaspine to cut jobs
November 9, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Seaspine to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Seaspine Holdings Corp -

* Quarterly loss per share $0.84

* Company initiated reduction-in-force that will contribute to an overall reduction in its current employee base of approximately 8%

* Company initiated number of activities that are collectively expected to reduce cash spend in 2017 by approximately $9 million relative to 2016

* Seaspine announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $31.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $128 million to $130 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue down 2 to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

