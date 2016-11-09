FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Virtusa Q2 revenue $210.1 mln
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Virtusa Q2 revenue $210.1 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $218.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Virtusa corp - anticipates restructuring charge in 2nd half of fiscal 2017 of about $1.5 million to $2.0 million related to certain expense savings initiatives

* Virtusa announces second quarter 2017 consolidated financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $210.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $209.3 million

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.38

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.26 to $1.34

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.21

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.48

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $214.5 million to $219.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $854 million to $866 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
