10 months ago
BRIEF-Sciclone reports Q3 earnings per share $0.19
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sciclone reports Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* 2016 non-GAAP earnings guidance revised upward

* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says non-GAAP earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.78 to $0.82 for 2016

* 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.78 to $0.82

* Sciclone reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million

* Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to $40.5 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

