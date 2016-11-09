FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-State National Companies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-State National Companies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - State National Companies Inc

* Raises 2016 outlook and provides 2017 outlook

* Qtrly premiums earned were $33.7 million, an increase of 12%

* Sees 2016 net earned premiums in range of $126 million to $130 million

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share in range of $1.10 to $1.20

* State National Companies reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $57.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
