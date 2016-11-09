FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan reports Q3 loss per share $0.23
November 9, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q3 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv -

* We continue to see pricing across very broad generics portfolio to be in line with expectations

* Remain committed to recently updated full year 2016 adjusted eps guidance range of $4.70 to $4.90

* Effective October 1, 2016, we are expanding reportable segments

* Change in segment reporting will begin with consolidated financial statements for year ending December 31, 2016

* Remain committed to $6.00 adjusted earnings per share target in 2018

* Comparative segment financial information will be recast for prior periods to conform to revised segment structure

* In specialty segment, epipen auto-injector scripts grew quarter-over-quarter, volumes were down due to lack of wholesaler purchases in quarter

* Though epipen auto-injector scripts grew q-o-q, volumes were down due to lack of wholesaler purchases in quarter in anticipation of generic launch

* "Continue to anticipate price erosion in mid-single digits for remainder of year"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mylan reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.31

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00

* Q3 revenue $3.06 billion versus I/B/E/Si/b/e/s view $3.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

