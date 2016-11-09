FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems posts Q3 loss per share $0.30
November 9, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems posts Q3 loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - has engaged advisors to address debt financing alternatives, including extension or refinancing of debt coming due in 2017

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - expects sale of non-core assets to provide additional cash to balance sheet

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - continues to have discussions with multiple oems interested in pursuing Westport HPDI Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

