Nov 9 (Reuters) - Natera Inc

* FY2016 revenue view $214.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in 2017, natera expects revenue growth to closely track its continued volume growth

* Natera reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.50

* Q3 revenue $53.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $215 million to $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: