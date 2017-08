BRIEF-Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc

* Popeyes louisiana kitchen inc - reaffirms same-store sales guidance and updates earnings guidance

* Qtrly total domestic same-store sales increased 1.5%

* Qtrly global same-store sales increased 1.8%

* Popeyes louisiana kitchen inc sees fy adjusted diluted eps lower end of range of $2.10 to $2.15

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue $64 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.9 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53