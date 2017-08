BRIEF-MagicJack Q3 revenue $24.6 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd

* MagicJack - as of september 30, 2016, magicjack had an estimated 2.21 million active mj subscribers

* MagicJack - during quarter ended september 30, 2016, MagicJack's average monthly churn was 2.4%

* MagicJack - activated 102,000 subscribers during q3 of 2016

* MagicJack reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $24.6 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29