10 months ago
BRIEF-Kodak posts Q3 profit of $12 million
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kodak posts Q3 profit of $12 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co :

* Eastman Kodak Co- company remains committed to completing sale of KODAK PROSPER business

* GAAP net earnings were $12 mln for quarter ended September 30, 2016, compared with a net loss of $21 mln for same period a year ago.

* Reiterated 2016 operational EBITDA guidance of $135 mln to $150 mln

* Kodak posts third-quarter profit of $12 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.5 bln to $1.7 bln

* Q3 revenue fell 11 percent to $380 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
