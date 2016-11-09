FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Yume reports Q3 2016 financial results
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Yume reports Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Yume Inc :

* For Q4 of 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $3.0 mln and $6.0 mln

* Jayant Kadambi will no longer serve as Yume's chairman of board and CEO, effective immediately

* Named Paul Porrini to role of interim CEO

* Named Eric Singer to role of chairman

* Yume reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $35 mln versus i/b/e/s view $41 mln

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
