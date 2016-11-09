BRIEF-Yume reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Yume Inc :

* For Q4 of 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $3.0 mln and $6.0 mln

* Jayant Kadambi will no longer serve as Yume's chairman of board and CEO, effective immediately

* Named Paul Porrini to role of interim CEO

* Named Eric Singer to role of chairman

* Yume reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $35 mln versus i/b/e/s view $41 mln

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S