10 months ago
BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods reports strong Q3 2016 results
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods reports strong Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Whitewave Foods Co :

* Whitewave Foods Co - now expects FY 2016 net sales growth will be 8.5 pct to 9.5 pct

* WhiteWave Foods Co says management now forecasts mid-single-digit percentage organic net sales growth on a constant currency basis for FY 2016

* WhiteWave Foods Co - now expects FY 2016 net sales growth will be 9.5 pct to 10.5 pct on a constant currency basis

* Whitewave Foods Co - now forecasts mid-single-digit percentage organic net sales growth on a constant currency basis for FY 2016.

* Whitewave Foods Co -for FY 2016, management now expects total adjusted operating income growth of 16 pct to 18 pct in reported currency

* Whitewave Foods - continues to expect co's investment in 2016 to be approximately $0.06 dilutive to FY 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $4.31 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whitewave Foods reports strong third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales $1.1 bln versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 bln

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.43 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
