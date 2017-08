Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Expect expansion capital of approximately $1.0 billion in 2016

* Qtrly total sales and other operating revenues $2.2 million versus $2.4 million

* Sunoco Logistics announces results for third quarter 2016