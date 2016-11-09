FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atento Q3 adj EPS $0.20 vs I/B/E/S view $0.22
November 9, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Atento Q3 adj EPS $0.20 vs I/B/E/S view $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Atento S.A. :

* Atento S.A. - accelerated pay down of higher-cost Brazilian debentures starting in fourth-quarter of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $443.7 million versus $465.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $481.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atento S.A.- accelerated payments of Brazil debentures will reduce interest expense in fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million pre-tax, or $0.06/share, on adjusted basis

* Atento S.A.- expect will reduce interest expense in fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per share, on an adjusted basis

* Atento reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
