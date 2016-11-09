Nov 9 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Q3 revenue $2.6 million versus $2.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 combined product and contract revenues anticipated to be within a range of $11 million to $13 million

* Sees FY 2016 operating cash burn anticipated to be within a range of $19 million to $20 million

* Cytori reports third quarter 2016 business and financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.26