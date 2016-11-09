FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avid reports Q3 revenue $119 million
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avid reports Q3 revenue $119 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc -

* Avid Technology Inc quarterly bookings and constant currency bookings were $89.5 million and $94.8 million, respectively

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 non-gaap revenue $502-$517 million

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 bookings $391-$421 million

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 bookings (constant currency) $415-$445 million

* Avid Technology Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.23

* Avid announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $119 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.