BRIEF-Avid reports Q3 revenue $119 million

* Avid Technology Inc quarterly bookings and constant currency bookings were $89.5 million and $94.8 million, respectively

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 non-gaap revenue $502-$517 million

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 bookings $391-$421 million

* Avid Technology Inc sees full-year 2016 bookings (constant currency) $415-$445 million

* Avid Technology Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.23

* Avid announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $119 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.6 million