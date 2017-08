Nov 9 (Reuters) - Miller Industries Inc :

* Says Deborah Whitmire appointed cfo

* Says CFO J. Vincent Mish to retire

* Miller Industries Inc - Whitmire currently serves as vice president and corporate controller of company

* Miller Industries Inc announces retirement of J. Vincent Mish as chief financial officer and appointment of Deborah Whitmire as new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: