BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.91

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc

* Gulfmark Offshore announces third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.91 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $27.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - Gulfmark anticipates direct operating expenses to be between $19 million and $21 million for Q4

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - expects to incur approximately $1.0 million in drydock expense during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: