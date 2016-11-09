BRIEF-Scana says Public Service Commission Of South Carolina approves settlement agreement

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Press release - Public Service Commission of South Carolina approves settlement agreement concerning South Carolina Electric & Gas Company's petition to update construction and capital cost schedules and to elect the fixed price option for new nuclear units

* Scana - SCPSC approved SCE&G's election of fixed price option provided for in oct 2015 amendment to SCE&G's agreement with Westinghouse Electric

* Approved capital cost schedule includes incremental capital costs that total $831 million

* Scana - total project capital cost is now estimated at approximately $6.8 billion or $7.7 billion including escalation and allowance for funds used during construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: