BRIEF-Evolent health posts Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent health announces third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue of $60.2 million, an increase of 49.0 pct

* Q3 loss per share $0.26

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Evolent Health Inc- for Q4, forecasting adjusted revenue to be in range of approximately $84.0 million to $86.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $58.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Evolent Health Inc sees FY adjusted revenue in range of approximately $250.0 million to $252.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $81.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $245.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $60.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.4 million