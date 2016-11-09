BRIEF-Tier Reit Q3 FFO per share $0.38 excluding items

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tier Reit Inc

* Tier Reit Inc - increases 2016 guidance for FFO & FFO, excluding certain items

* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 nareit-defined FFO per share $1.55 - $1.57

* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 FFO, excluding certain items $1.62 - $1.64

* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 same store GAAP NOI growth 0.0% - 0.5%

* Tier Reit Inc sees 2016 same store cash noi growth 3.5% - 4.0%

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tier Reit announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q3 FFO per share $0.38 excluding items