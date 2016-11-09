FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Holloway Lodging qtrly adjusted FFO per basic share $0.38
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging qtrly adjusted FFO per basic share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Holloway Lodging Corp :

* Holloway Lodging Corp qtrly funds from operations per basic share $0.40

* Holloway Lodging Corp- qtrly adjusted FFO per basic share $0.38

* Holloway Lodging Corp - expects business conditions in western Canada to remain muted throughout remainder of year with gradual improvement thereafter

* Holloway Lodging Corp says planning renovations of Holiday Inn and Super 8 Hotels in Grande Prairie, AB which should occur in first half of 2017

* Holloway Lodging Corp says expect to commence in Q4 of 2016 demolition of non-operated structures located on travelodge hotel site in Ottawa

* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports Q3 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.