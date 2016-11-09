BRIEF-Alarmforce says it made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts
* Company reports that it has made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts
Nov 10 New Millennium Iron Corp :
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.00
* New Millennium Iron Corp announces financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company reports that it has made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts
* Says attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 47,000 and 50,000 ounces
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $188.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: