FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alarmforce says it made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alarmforce says it made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Company reports that it has made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts

* Alarmforce industries - further work is still required before it can be determined whether any restatement of alarmforce's historical financial statements will be required

* Alarmforce industries - co continues to engage with ontario ministry of finance regarding ministry's proposed employer health tax assessment of incremental taxes and penalties

* Alarmforce industries - anticipates that a decision regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by end of third week of november 2016.

* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.