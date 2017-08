Nov 9 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc

* Qtrly revenue $46.5 million versus $66.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* "With a modest recovery in oil and natural gas prices over course of 2016, industry sentiment has somewhat improved"

* Total energy's 2016 capital expenditure budget was recently increased to $25.5 million

