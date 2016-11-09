FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Silver Wheaton Q3 revenue $233 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp

* Silver Wheaton - attributable production in q3 2016 of 7.7 million ounces of silver and 109,200 ounces of gold

* Silver Wheaton - silver production for 2016 is now expected to be 30 million ounces in 2016

* Silver Wheaton - gold production for 2016 is now expected to be 335,000 ounces in 2016

* Silver Wheaton - 2016 forecast remains unchanged on a silver-equivalent basis at 55 million seos and on a gold-equivalent basis at 740,000 geos

* Silver Wheaton reports record quarterly gold production of over 100,000 ounces resulting in strong operating cash flow and 20% increase in declared dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue rose 52 percent to $233 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

